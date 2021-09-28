EIH Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Oberoi Realty Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd and K P R Mill Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 September 2021.

EIH Ltd tumbled 8.32% to Rs 129.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd crashed 6.56% to Rs 886.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd lost 5.39% to Rs 2791.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11795 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25570 shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd shed 4.94% to Rs 918. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34256 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd slipped 4.86% to Rs 450. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28144 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21237 shares in the past one month.

