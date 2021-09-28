Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mehai Technology Ltd, G R Infraprojects Ltd, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd and EIH Associated Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 September 2021.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd tumbled 7.96% to Rs 365.75 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57123 shares in the past one month.

Mehai Technology Ltd lost 7.52% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5670 shares in the past one month.

G R Infraprojects Ltd crashed 6.37% to Rs 1813.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13039 shares in the past one month.

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Ltd pared 6.06% to Rs 38.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16124 shares in the past one month.

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd plummeted 5.93% to Rs 405.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4723 shares in the past one month.

