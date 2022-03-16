NBCC rises on bagging orders worth Rs 104 crore in February

NBCC (India) gained 1.46% to Rs 38.30 after the company said that it has secured the total business of Rs 104.39 crore in the month of February 2022.

The announcement was made during market hours today.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 11.12% to Rs 83.04 crore on a 5.11% fall in sales to Rs 1971.98 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has declined 16.74% while the benchmark Sensex has lost 2.84% during the same period.

On the technical front, the scrip is currently trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average placed at 44.21, 44.31 and 46.61, respectively.

