Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR, BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd and Oil Country Tubular Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 March 2022.

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd lost 5.36% to Rs 22.05 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Stampede Capital Ltd-DVR crashed 5.00% to Rs 9.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30261 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 92.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85381 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53913 shares in the past one month.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 561.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3998 shares in the past one month.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd slipped 4.96% to Rs 10.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 368 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52751 shares in the past one month.

