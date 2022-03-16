Volumes jump at General Insurance Corporation of India counter

General Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 77.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Balaji Amines Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 March 2022.

New India Assurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 46.27 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 22.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.85% to Rs.124.85. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd registered volume of 36.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.94% to Rs.583.30. Volumes stood at 5.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd clocked volume of 2.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36424 shares. The stock gained 3.30% to Rs.847.15. Volumes stood at 96472 shares in the last session.

Balaji Amines Ltd registered volume of 3.29 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59431 shares. The stock rose 6.01% to Rs.3,074.95. Volumes stood at 61817 shares in the last session.

