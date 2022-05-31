RVNL Q4 PAT declines 1% YoY to Rs 378 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported 1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 378.16 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 381.79 crore posted in Q4 FY21.

Net sales stood at Rs 6,437.54 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 5,577.92 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 15.4%.

Profit before tax grew 6.3% to Rs 479.84 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 451.20 crore registered in the same period last year. Total expenditure spiked 15.4% to Rs 6,029.16 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

On full year basis, the company recorded a 19.3% jump in net profit to Rs 1,182.69 crore on a 25.8% surge in net sales to Rs 19,381.71 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company declared a dividend of Rs 0.25 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc. As of 31 March 2022, the Government held 78.2% stake in the company.

Shares of RVNL were trading 0.77% higher to Rs 32.55 on the BSE.

