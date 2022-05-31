Aurobindo Pharma Q4 PAT drops 28% YoY

Aurobindo Pharma reported 28.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 576.1 crore on a 3.2% all in revenue from operations to Rs 5,809.4 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Growth Markets grew by 28% YoY to Rs 391.3 crore.

In the fourth quarter, US formulations revenue declined by 4.7% on a YoY basis to Rs 2,728.1 crore. Europe formulation revenue stood at Rs 1,540.7 crore, largely flat on YoY basis.

Further, ARV revenue declined by 52% YoY to Rs 235.9 crore. API revenue for the quarter was at Rs 913 crore as against Rs 794.3 crore in the corresponding previous period.

EBITDA declined by 23.6% to Rs 974.4 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 1,274.7 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin was 16.8% in Q4 FY22 as against 21.2% in Q4 FY21.

Research & Development (R&D) spend during the quarter was Rs 431 crore, representing 7.4% of revenues. It represented 6.6% of revenues in Q3 FY22.

PBT before exceptional items in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 760.5 crore, down by 28.8% from Rs 1,068.6 crore in Q4 FY21. The company recorded an exceptional charge of Rs 162.8 crore during the period under review.

The company recorded 50.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,647.1 crore on a 5.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 23,455.5 crore in FY22 as compared with FY21.

K. Nithyananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of the company, said: It gives me great satisfaction that Aurobindo has performed relatively better in this quarter in terms of its path for future growth and sustained profitability in spite of the challenging times for the industry.

We continue to see volume growth in the complex generics segment and are also making significant progress in the complex development programs including biosimilars. Further, we are also on-track for completing the PLI project as per the committed timelines.

Aurobindo Pharma develops, manufactures and distributes generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company's robust product portfolio is spread over 7 major therapeutic/product areas encompassing CNS, anti-retroviral, CVS, antibiotics, gastroenterological, anti-diabetics and anti-allergic, supported by a strong R&D set-up. The company is marketing these products globally in over 150 countries.

The scrip rose 1.05% to currently trade at Rs 534.15 on the BSE.

