Rydak Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 52.46 croreNet profit of Rydak Syndicate declined 17.65% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 52.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.4655.00 -5 OPM %31.4936.47 -PBDT16.5220.06 -18 PBT16.5220.06 -18 NP16.5220.06 -18
