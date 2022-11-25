JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 20,000 cr via FPO
Business Standard

Rydak Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.62% to Rs 52.46 crore

Net profit of Rydak Syndicate declined 17.65% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 52.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales52.4655.00 -5 OPM %31.4936.47 -PBDT16.5220.06 -18 PBT16.5220.06 -18 NP16.5220.06 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 15:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU