Rydak Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 17.65% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Rydak Syndicate declined 17.65% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.62% to Rs 52.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

