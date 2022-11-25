JUST IN
Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 2061.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Aditya Medisales standalone net profit rises 102.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 184.81% to Rs 39.56 crore

Net profit of Aditya Medisales rose 102.18% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 184.81% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.5613.89 185 OPM %9.00-0.65 -PBDT23.1413.11 77 PBT22.8212.77 79 NP19.519.65 102

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 07:49 IST

