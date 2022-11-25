Aditya Medisales standalone net profit rises 102.18% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC PAT rises 10% YoY in Q2
Grasim Industries appoints Pavan Jain as new CFO
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC slides as Q1 PAT declines 33% YoY
Board of Aditya Birla Capital approves capital infusion from ADIA into Aditya Birla Health Insurance
-
Sales rise 184.81% to Rs 39.56 croreNet profit of Aditya Medisales rose 102.18% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 184.81% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales39.5613.89 185 OPM %9.00-0.65 -PBDT23.1413.11 77 PBT22.8212.77 79 NP19.519.65 102
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU