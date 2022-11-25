Aditya Medisales standalone net profit rises 102.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 184.81% to Rs 39.56 crore

Net profit of Aditya Medisales rose 102.18% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 184.81% to Rs 39.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.39.5613.899.00-0.6523.1413.1122.8212.7719.519.65

