Tata International standalone net profit rises 80.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.29% to Rs 1933.85 croreNet profit of Tata International rose 80.90% to Rs 65.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.29% to Rs 1933.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1440.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1933.851440.08 34 OPM %2.051.18 -PBDT72.2550.79 42 PBT66.8544.98 49 NP65.8136.38 81
