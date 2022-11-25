JUST IN
Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 20,000 cr via FPO
Tata International standalone net profit rises 80.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.29% to Rs 1933.85 crore

Net profit of Tata International rose 80.90% to Rs 65.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 36.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.29% to Rs 1933.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1440.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1933.851440.08 34 OPM %2.051.18 -PBDT72.2550.79 42 PBT66.8544.98 49 NP65.8136.38 81

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 15:17 IST

