JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

INR movements have been least disruptive, relative to peers: RBI

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) wins order worth Rs 55.39 cr
Business Standard

S P Apparels buybacks 6 lakh equity shares

Capital Market 

S P Apparels has extinguished 6 lakh equity shares in the recently concluded buyback offer of the company.

The tendering period for the buyback opened on 03 November 2022 and closed on 17 November 2022. Post the buyback, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands at 2,50,92,600 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 12:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU