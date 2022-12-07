S P Apparels buybacks 6 lakh equity shares

-
The tendering period for the buyback opened on 03 November 2022 and closed on 17 November 2022. Post the buyback, the paid up equity share capital of the company stands at 2,50,92,600 equity shares of Rs 10 each.
