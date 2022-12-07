Axis Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings

Axis Bank announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned Axis Bank's Basel III Tier II Bonds and Infrastructure Bonds IND AAA/Stable and has affirmed other ratings.
Long term issuer rating - IND AAA Short term issuer rating - IND A1+ Basel III Compliant Tier 2 bonds - IND AAA/ Stable Basel III AT 1 bonds - IND AA+/ Stable
