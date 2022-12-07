JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Central Bank of India leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Axis Bank receives ratings action from India Ratings

Capital Market 

Axis Bank announced that India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned Axis Bank's Basel III Tier II Bonds and Infrastructure Bonds IND AAA/Stable and has affirmed other ratings.

Long term issuer rating - IND AAA Short term issuer rating - IND A1+ Basel III Compliant Tier 2 bonds - IND AAA/ Stable Basel III AT 1 bonds - IND AA+/ Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU