Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold award at LACP 2022

Happiest Minds Technologies today announced that its Integrated Annual Report (FY 2021-22) themed Designed for Perpetuity has won 'Gold' at the League of American Communications Professionals' (LACP) 2022 Spotlight Awards.

The Company has secured 54th rank among the 'Top 100 Worldwide'.

The League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP) hosts the annual Global Communications Competition and is dedicated to supporting, recognizing and advancing excellence in professional communications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)