Tata Tele Business Services offers Microsoft Azure to Small and Medium Businesses

-
ALSO READ
Tata Tele Business Services partners with Google Cloud
TCS launches Managed Services for Security with SAP on Azure
63 Moons to support Spuma's pan-Europe digital market ecosystem
Amara Raja Batteries soars after Q2 PAT rises 39% YoY; announces Li-Ion battery manufacturing subsidiary
HCL Tech expands partnership with Google Cloud
-
SMBs are increasingly realigning their business models to respond to dynamic business environments by moving their core operations to the cloud.
With TTBS now offering Microsoft Azure, SMBs can look forward to predictive and agile cloud platform to install, scale, and upgrade business solutions more quickly and securely and serve across geographies with speed and innovation and that too at a great price-performance. They will also have access to new technologies like AI and advanced analytics to make better and informed business decisions. These will offer additional savings to SMBs on infrastructure and IT management costs as they will get 24*7 single window support and managed services from TTBS.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU