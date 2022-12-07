Tata Tele Business Services offers Microsoft Azure to Small and Medium Businesses

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) will now be offering Microsoft Azure to Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). This will enable SMBs to modernize their operations with smooth movement of business workloads to cloud on pay as you go model and deliver better experience to their customers even as they scale faster.

SMBs are increasingly realigning their business models to respond to dynamic business environments by moving their core operations to the cloud.

With TTBS now offering Microsoft Azure, SMBs can look forward to predictive and agile cloud platform to install, scale, and upgrade business solutions more quickly and securely and serve across geographies with speed and innovation and that too at a great price-performance. They will also have access to new technologies like AI and advanced analytics to make better and informed business decisions. These will offer additional savings to SMBs on infrastructure and IT management costs as they will get 24*7 single window support and managed services from TTBS.

