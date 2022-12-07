NHPC announces appointment of Govt. Nominee Director

with effect from 06 December 2022

NHPC announced that pursuant to Ministry of Power order dated 05 December 2022, the Board of Directors through resolution by circulation passed on 06 December 2022 has appointed Mohammad Afzal (DIN: 09762315) as Government Nominee Director on Board of the Company w.e.f. 06 December 2022.

