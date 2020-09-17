Sadbhav Engineering receives credit ratings from India Ratings

JUST IN
Sadbhav Engineering has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research for the various debt facilities of the company as under:

Long term loan facilities (Rs 100 crore) - IND A-/Stable (affirmed) Term loan facilities (Rs 89.97 crore) - IND A-/Stable (assigned) Fund based working capital facilities (Rs 560 crore) - IND A-/Stable/ IND A2+ (assigned) Non fund based working capital facilities (Rs 2000 crore) - IND A-/Stable/IND A2+ (assigned) Non convertible debentures (Rs 150 crore) - IND A-/Stable (assigned)

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 11:01 IST

