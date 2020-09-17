Sadbhav Engineering receives credit ratings from India Ratings

Sadbhav Engineering has received credit ratings from India Ratings and Research for the various debt facilities of the company as under:

Long term loan facilities (Rs 100 crore) - IND A-/Stable (affirmed) Term loan facilities (Rs 89.97 crore) - IND A-/Stable (assigned) Fund based working capital facilities (Rs 560 crore) - IND A-/Stable/ IND A2+ (assigned) Non fund based working capital facilities (Rs 2000 crore) - IND A-/Stable/IND A2+ (assigned) Non convertible debentures (Rs 150 crore) - IND A-/Stable (assigned)

