Ashok Leyland receives large order from logistics start-up Procure Box

Ashok Leyland received a large order from a logistics start-up company, Procure Box. The company has placed an order of 1400 intermediate commercial vehicles [ICVs] for its fuel distribution business across 750 districts, in the country. The order encompasses the most successful Ashok Leyland product - the Ecomet and will be executed in the next 5-6 months.

With the addition of 1400 new Ashok Leyland ICVs, the logistics start-up and its associates will become the top fuel bowsing and Gas cylinder logistics company in the industry.

