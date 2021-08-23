Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects receives provisional completion certificates for two NHAI projects

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects announced that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued Provisional Completion Certificates for Sadbhav Bangalore Highway (SBGHPL) and Sadbhav Una Highway (SUHPL), wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company and Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) of the Company as follows:

1. SBGHPL has received Provisional Completion Certificate-1 for length of 81.175 Km w.e.f 31 December, 2020.

Consequently, SBGHPL is entitled to receive Annuity Payments w.e.f. 31 December 2020 from NHAI.

2. SUHPL has received Provisional Completion Certificate for length of 20.69 Km w.e.f 31 December, 2019. Consequently, SUHPL is entitled to receive Annuity Payments w.e.f. 31 December 2019 from NHAI

