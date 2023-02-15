Elitecon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.51 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.58% to Rs 6.09 croreNet Loss of Elitecon International reported to Rs 9.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.58% to Rs 6.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.097.48 -19 OPM %-148.77-2.14 -PBDT-9.07-0.34 -2568 PBT-9.48-0.55 -1624 NP-9.51-0.54 -1661
