Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.98% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 95.28% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 48.98% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.001.9613.0068.370.121.320.061.270.061.27

