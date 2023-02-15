JUST IN
Thinkink Picturez standalone net profit declines 95.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 48.98% to Rs 1.00 crore

Net profit of Thinkink Picturez declined 95.28% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 48.98% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.001.96 -49 OPM %13.0068.37 -PBDT0.121.32 -91 PBT0.061.27 -95 NP0.061.27 -95

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

