Sadhana Nitro Chem update on launch of Para Amino Phenol

Sadhana Nitro Chem announced that the company has received approval for its application under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme from IFCI no behalf of the Department of Pharmaceuticals for the production of Para Amino Phenol (PAP) and is under the segment Key Chemical Synthesis Based KSMs/Drug Intermediates.
Additionally, due to the present pandemic situation, while the installation of the PAP plant continues to be ongoing, there have been resultant delays pushing the commercial launch date.
The first phase of the plant is expected to go live in July, 2021 and second phase in August, 2021.
