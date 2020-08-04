Sagar Cements receives affirmation in credit ratings

-
From India Ratings and ResearchSagar Cements announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the company's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are given below:
Fund-based working capital limit (Rs 132 crore) - IND A-/Stable / IND A2+ (affirmed)
Non-fund based working capital limit (Rs 100 crore) - IND A2+ (affirmed)
Term loan (Rs 135.65 crore) - IND A-/Stable (affirmed)
