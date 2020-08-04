JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Real Estate shares gain
Business Standard

Sagar Cements receives affirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From India Ratings and Research

Sagar Cements announced that India Ratings and Research has affirmed the company's Long-Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The instrument-wise rating actions are given below:

Fund-based working capital limit (Rs 132 crore) - IND A-/Stable / IND A2+ (affirmed)

Non-fund based working capital limit (Rs 100 crore) - IND A2+ (affirmed)

Term loan (Rs 135.65 crore) - IND A-/Stable (affirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 10:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU