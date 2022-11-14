Sagar Soya Products standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Intellect Design Arena launches Magic Invoice
Oasis Tradelink reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Board of Anjani Foods approves sub-division of equity shares
Volumes spurt at Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd counter
DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Sagar Soya Products declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU