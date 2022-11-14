Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 0.64 croreNet profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.640.58 10 OPM %81.2586.21 -PBDT0.140.15 -7 PBT0.140.15 -7 NP0.100.11 -9
