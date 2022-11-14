Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net profit of Brilliant Portfolios declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.640.5881.2586.210.140.150.140.150.100.11

