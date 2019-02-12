JUST IN
Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 194.19% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 91.42% to Rs 29.67 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 194.19% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 91.42% to Rs 29.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 15.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales29.6715.50 91 OPM %32.2937.68 -PBDT3.951.04 280 PBT3.500.43 714 NP2.530.86 194

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:10 IST

