Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 21.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.94% to Rs 30.71 croreNet profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 21.14% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.94% to Rs 30.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.7131.64 -3 OPM %28.0022.41 -PBDT8.207.05 16 PBT4.445.37 -17 NP1.942.46 -21
