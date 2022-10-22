Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.77% to Rs 695.32 croreNet profit of Dodla Dairy rose 34.18% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.77% to Rs 695.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 566.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.32566.37 23 OPM %8.4710.83 -PBDT64.3360.82 6 PBT48.7247.72 2 NP39.4529.40 34
