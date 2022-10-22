Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.77% to Rs 695.32 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 34.18% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.77% to Rs 695.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 566.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.695.32566.378.4710.8364.3360.8248.7247.7239.4529.40

