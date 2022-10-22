JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SBI Life Q2 PAT up nearly 53% YoY buoyed by strong growth in net premiums
Business Standard

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 34.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.77% to Rs 695.32 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 34.18% to Rs 39.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.77% to Rs 695.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 566.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales695.32566.37 23 OPM %8.4710.83 -PBDT64.3360.82 6 PBT48.7247.72 2 NP39.4529.40 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU