Dodla Dairy standalone net profit rises 7.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 643.40 croreNet profit of Dodla Dairy rose 7.21% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 643.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 535.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales643.40535.80 20 OPM %7.9310.77 -PBDT56.3457.64 -2 PBT41.6445.41 -8 NP34.1931.89 7
