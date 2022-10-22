Dodla Dairy standalone net profit rises 7.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 643.40 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 7.21% to Rs 34.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 643.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 535.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.643.40535.807.9310.7756.3457.6441.6445.4134.1931.89

