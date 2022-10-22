Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 85.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.19% to Rs 49.56 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 85.40% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.19% to Rs 49.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.49.5629.1254.7861.2628.2218.4227.8218.3320.8211.23

