Rattanindia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 517.60 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Tips Industries standalone net profit rises 85.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 70.19% to Rs 49.56 crore

Net profit of Tips Industries rose 85.40% to Rs 20.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 70.19% to Rs 49.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales49.5629.12 70 OPM %54.7861.26 -PBDT28.2218.42 53 PBT27.8218.33 52 NP20.8211.23 85

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:03 IST

