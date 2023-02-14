Sakthi Sugars reports standalone net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 200.24% to Rs 186.21 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars reported to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 65.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 200.24% to Rs 186.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 62.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

