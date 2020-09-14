Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 67.72% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 61.89% to Rs 492.34 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports rose 67.72% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 61.89% to Rs 492.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 304.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales492.34304.12 62 OPM %1.360.45 -PBDT6.623.93 68 PBT6.033.67 64 NP4.782.85 68
