JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

BCL Industries standalone net profit rises 15.11% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 67.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.89% to Rs 492.34 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 67.72% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 61.89% to Rs 492.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 304.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales492.34304.12 62 OPM %1.360.45 -PBDT6.623.93 68 PBT6.033.67 64 NP4.782.85 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 14:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU