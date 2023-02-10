Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 23.33% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 245.60 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics rose 23.33% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 245.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales245.60218.82 12 OPM %10.148.41 -PBDT18.8714.22 33 PBT14.7110.22 44 NP10.318.36 23
