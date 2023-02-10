Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 23.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 245.60 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 23.33% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 245.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

