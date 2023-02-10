JUST IN
Power shares edge lower
Business Standard

Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit rises 23.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 245.60 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics rose 23.33% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 245.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 218.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales245.60218.82 12 OPM %10.148.41 -PBDT18.8714.22 33 PBT14.7110.22 44 NP10.318.36 23

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:03 IST

