Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.67% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 75.27% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.67% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.178.9011.9914.270.441.050.320.930.230.93

