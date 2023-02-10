Sovereign Diamonds standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 30.67% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net profit of Sovereign Diamonds declined 75.27% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.67% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.178.90 -31 OPM %11.9914.27 -PBDT0.441.05 -58 PBT0.320.93 -66 NP0.230.93 -75

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 13:52 IST

