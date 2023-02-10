JUST IN
Power shares edge lower
Softtech Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 21.99% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.7514.44 23 OPM %31.6127.22 -PBDT4.903.66 34 PBT2.301.83 26 NP1.721.41 22

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 14:03 IST

