Softtech Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Softtech Engineers rose 21.99% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.7514.4431.6127.224.903.662.301.831.721.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)