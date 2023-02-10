Softtech Engineers standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Softtech Engineers consolidated net profit rises 6.12% in the September 2022 quarter
SoftTech Engineers Limited selected by Jaipur Smart City Limited for end-to-end implementation of Works Information Management System
SoftTech is now an SAP Gold Partner
Vascon Engineers standalone net profit rises 535.38% in the September 2022 quarter
Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 1250.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.92% to Rs 17.75 croreNet profit of Softtech Engineers rose 21.99% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.92% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.7514.44 23 OPM %31.6127.22 -PBDT4.903.66 34 PBT2.301.83 26 NP1.721.41 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU