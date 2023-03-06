JUST IN
Samvardhana Motherson acquires balance 1.55% stake in SMR Jersey

Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B. V., Netherland ('SMRP B.

V.'), a material subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems) has acquired additional 1.55% shares of Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec Group Holdings (SMR Jersey) from an independent third party at Euro 18.4 million. After acquisition of aforesaid 1.55% stake, SMR Jersey has become 100% subsidiary of SMRP B. V.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 12:54 IST

