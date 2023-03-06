Samvardhana Motherson acquires balance 1.55% stake in SMR Jersey

-
ALSO READ
Samvardhana Motherson Group to acquire mirror business of Ichikoh Industries
Samvardhana Motherson International announces 1st acquisition in Japan
Samvardhana Motherson International to acquire SAS Autosystemtechnik GmbH
Motherson Sumi Wiring board approves 2:5 bonus issue
Samvardhana Motherson gains on acquiring Germany-based SAS Autosystemtechnik
-
V.'), a material subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems) has acquired additional 1.55% shares of Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec Group Holdings (SMR Jersey) from an independent third party at Euro 18.4 million. After acquisition of aforesaid 1.55% stake, SMR Jersey has become 100% subsidiary of SMRP B. V.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU