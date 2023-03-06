Hero MotoCorp collaborates with Zero Motorcycles for premium electric bikes

JUST IN
Hero MotoCorp and Zero Motorcycles, the California (USA)-based manufacturer of premium electric motorcycles and powertrains, have signed agreements to collaborate on premium Electric Motorcycles.

The collaboration combines the expertise of Zero in developing power trains and electric motorcycles with the scale of manufacturing, sourcing and marketing of Hero MotoCorp.

In September 2022, the Board of Hero MotoCorp approved an equity investment of up to US$60 million in Zero Motorcycles.

Zero Motorcycles is the global leader in electric motorcycles and powertrains. Designed and crafted in California, Zero Motorcycles combines Silicon Valley technology with traditional motorcycle soul to elevate the motorcycling experience for riders around the world.

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 09:20 IST

