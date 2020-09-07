JUST IN
Konark Synthetic reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.93 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.33% to Rs 12.02 crore

Net Loss of Konark Synthetic reported to Rs 9.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.33% to Rs 12.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 16.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 71.30 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.0216.54 -27 71.3077.63 -8 OPM %0.754.05 --2.174.86 - PBDT-0.91-0.36 -153 -5.390.90 PL PBT-1.36-0.93 -46 -7.94-1.72 -362 NP-9.93-0.71 -1299 -16.51-1.50 -1001

Mon, September 07 2020. 08:51 IST

