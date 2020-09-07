Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.68% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.68% to Rs 4.68 croreNet profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.68% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.689.12 -49 OPM %10.263.51 -PBDT1.020.58 76 PBT0.830.37 124 NP0.650.37 76
