Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.68% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.68% to Rs 4.68 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises rose 75.68% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.68% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.689.1210.263.511.020.580.830.370.650.37

