Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 81.59 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 21.46% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 81.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.19% to Rs 22.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 357.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 350.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales81.5991.55 -11 357.75350.40 2 OPM %12.6513.66 -12.4613.02 - PBDT8.4612.38 -32 38.6840.00 -3 PBT6.0710.74 -43 30.3335.35 -14 NP4.726.01 -21 22.8621.94 4
