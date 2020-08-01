Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 21.46% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.88% to Rs 81.59 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences declined 21.46% to Rs 4.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 81.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 91.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.19% to Rs 22.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 21.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 2.10% to Rs 357.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 350.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

