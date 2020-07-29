JUST IN
Sagar Cements standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2020 quarter
Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.532.06 23 9.469.07 4 OPM %23.7233.50 -28.2234.07 - PBDT0.470.44 7 1.982.38 -17 PBT0.370.37 0 1.682.09 -20 NP0.270.26 4 1.201.50 -20

