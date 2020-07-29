Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation standalone net profit rises 3.85% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 22.82% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of Swasti Vinayaka Art & Heritage Corporation rose 3.85% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.82% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.30% to Rs 9.46 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

2.532.069.469.0723.7233.5028.2234.070.470.441.982.380.370.371.682.090.270.261.201.50

