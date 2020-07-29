Sagar Cements standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 23.40% to Rs 194.85 croreNet profit of Sagar Cements rose 38.96% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 194.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 254.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales194.85254.38 -23 OPM %34.4720.71 -PBDT64.6349.52 31 PBT50.7337.40 36 NP33.9924.46 39
