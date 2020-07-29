Sagar Cements standalone net profit rises 38.96% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.40% to Rs 194.85 crore

Net profit of Sagar Cements rose 38.96% to Rs 33.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.40% to Rs 194.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 254.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

