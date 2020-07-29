Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 129.79% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 160.29% to Rs 16.19 crore

Net profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 129.79% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.29% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.97% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 130.77% to Rs 21.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.196.2221.009.1016.5519.7716.0523.742.751.503.342.642.641.433.162.532.160.942.451.69

