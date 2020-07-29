Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 129.79% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 160.29% to Rs 16.19 croreNet profit of Anuroop Packaging rose 129.79% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 160.29% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.97% to Rs 2.45 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 130.77% to Rs 21.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.196.22 160 21.009.10 131 OPM %16.5519.77 -16.0523.74 - PBDT2.751.50 83 3.342.64 27 PBT2.641.43 85 3.162.53 25 NP2.160.94 130 2.451.69 45
