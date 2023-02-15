Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 83.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.54% to Rs 25.62 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans declined 83.92% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.25.6231.453.166.551.341.990.371.250.694.29

