Sanco Trans standalone net profit declines 83.92% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.54% to Rs 25.62 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans declined 83.92% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.54% to Rs 25.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales25.6231.45 -19 OPM %3.166.55 -PBDT1.341.99 -33 PBT0.371.25 -70 NP0.694.29 -84
