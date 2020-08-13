JUST IN
Sanghvi Movers reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.28% to Rs 36.41 crore

Net Loss of Sanghvi Movers reported to Rs 12.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.28% to Rs 36.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales36.4183.28 -56 OPM %40.7349.18 -PBDT11.6032.01 -64 PBT-17.20-4.30 -300 NP-12.87-3.13 -311

