Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 48.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 48.83% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.3418.73 -18 OPM %3.653.47 -PBDT19.9213.51 47 PBT19.9113.49 48 NP19.6913.23 49

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:26 IST

