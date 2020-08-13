Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 48.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore

Net profit of Yamuna Syndicate rose 48.83% to Rs 19.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.10% to Rs 15.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.3418.733.653.4719.9213.5119.9113.4919.6913.23

