JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

D B Corp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 48.05 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Mahamaya Steel Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 75.21% to Rs 27.75 crore

Net loss of Mahamaya Steel Industries reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.21% to Rs 27.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 111.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.75111.96 -75 OPM %0.683.30 -PBDT-1.541.86 PL PBT-2.880.41 PL NP-2.720.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 13:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU