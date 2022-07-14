Sanofi India board to mull special dividend on 26 July

The company's board will meet on 26 July 2022 to consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022.

The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as 8 August 2022.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

Sanofi India's standalone net profit surged 63.39% to Rs 238.40 crore on a 2.49% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 707 crore in Q1 March 2022 over Q1 March 2021.

Shares of Sanofi India rose 0.06% to Rs 6502.30 on the BSE.

