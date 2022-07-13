Optiemus Infracom gains on repaying entire outstanding bank debt

Optiemus Infracom advanced 1.58% to Rs 276.35 after the company said that it had paid all its outstanding bank debt/facilities to become debt free on standalone basis.

"This measures would result into saving in annual finance cost of the company," the Optiemus Group firm said in a statement. The announcement was made during market hours today.

Optiemus Infracom is the flagship company of the Optiemus Group and has been engaged in distribution of mobile handsets of reputed brands.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 97.20% to Rs 2.83 crore despite 104.14% increase in sales to Rs 194.50 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)