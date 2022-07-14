Sanofi India Ltd Spikes 3.35%

Sanofi India Ltd has added 1.51% over last one month compared to 4.06% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.77% rise in the SENSEX

Sanofi India Ltd rose 3.35% today to trade at Rs 6720. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.61% to quote at 22515.56. The index is up 4.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ami Organics Ltd increased 3.01% and Supriya Lifescience Ltd added 1.72% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 13.6 % over last one year compared to the 1.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 432 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 501 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9300 on 10 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6320.7 on 12 May 2022.

