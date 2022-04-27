NTPC to raise Rs 1500 cr via NCD issuance

NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs.1,500 crore on 29 April 2022, through private placement at a coupon of 5.78% p.a. with a door to door maturity of 2 years on 29 April 2024.

The proceeds will be utilized for, inter alia, funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes. The debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE.

